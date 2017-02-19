Overview

Dr. Shadwan Alsafwah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Alsafwah works at Mid South Cardiovascular in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.