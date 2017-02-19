Dr. Alsafwah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadwan Alsafwah, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadwan Alsafwah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Specialty Physician Group LLC1211 Union Ave Ste 965, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 435-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alsafwah saved my life March 2016. STEMI heart attack that happened at the Fed Ex forum. He is extremely smart and kind.
About Dr. Shadwan Alsafwah, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891890430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsafwah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsafwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsafwah has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsafwah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsafwah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsafwah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsafwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsafwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.