Dr. Shadrach Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shadrach Smith, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Encompass Medical Group, Kansas City, MO
2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 642, Kansas City, MO 64132
-
2
Office
12140 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66209
-
3
Research Medical Center
2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T101, Kansas City, MO 64132
-
4
MISH Hospital and Clinics Kansas Institute of Medicine
707 Ne Woods Chapel Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064
-
5
Research Medical Center Brookside Campus
6675 Holmes Rd Ste 425, Kansas City, MO 64131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr. Smith 3 times, and I absolutely love him. He's very friendly, informative, and knowledgeable. I also found his nutritionist great to work with. I not only would recommend Dr. Smith, I have recommended him to 2 friends. I couldn't be more satisfied.
About Dr. Shadrach Smith, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1093770299
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- St Elizabeths
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
