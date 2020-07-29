Dr. Shadi Tolaymat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolaymat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Tolaymat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shadi Tolaymat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Tolaymat works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Westover Hills5715 Rogers Rd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 272-7171
-
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 570-8460
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tolaymat?
I was seeing a different doctor at this office. But then I received a letter saying the he was retiring and if I wish I could choose a different one. So I chose Dr. Tolaymat. My mother sees him so I was able to chose quickly and assuredly. Dr. Tolyamat listens to what you say, does not interrupt you, explains every thing clearly. And the most important thing to me is that he will answer any and all questions without hesitation.
About Dr. Shadi Tolaymat, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1720296437
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolaymat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolaymat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolaymat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolaymat works at
Dr. Tolaymat has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolaymat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolaymat speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolaymat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolaymat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolaymat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolaymat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.