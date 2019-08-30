See All Interventional Cardiologists in Lake Elsinore, CA
Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
2022 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Riverside Community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Qasqas works at Lakeview Cardiology in Lake Elsinore, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Elsinore Office
    31571 Canyon Estates Dr Ste 228, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 471-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia, Familial, 1 Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Atrioventricular Conduction Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fatal Fetal, Due to Myocardial Calcification Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fetal Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypogonadism, Collagenoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Infantile Histiocytoid Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, X-Linked, Fatal Infantile Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovirus Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Progressive, Familial Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PrimeCare Medical
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Qasqas?

    Aug 30, 2019
    Dr Qasas is great . He patiently listens and takes the time to explain everything and is happy to answer questions. I am very confident with him as a cardiologist ? The office staff is very efficient, helpful and nice ?
    — Aug 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Qasqas to family and friends

    Dr. Qasqas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Qasqas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD.

    About Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2022 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740498328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qasqas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qasqas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qasqas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qasqas works at Lakeview Cardiology in Lake Elsinore, CA. View the full address on Dr. Qasqas’s profile.

    Dr. Qasqas has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qasqas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Qasqas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qasqas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qasqas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qasqas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.