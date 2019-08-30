Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qasqas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Riverside Community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Qasqas works at
Lake Elsinore Office31571 Canyon Estates Dr Ste 228, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532 Directions (951) 471-0200
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Riverside Community Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- PrimeCare Medical
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Qasqas?
Dr Qasas is great . He patiently listens and takes the time to explain everything and is happy to answer questions. I am very confident with him as a cardiologist ? The office staff is very efficient, helpful and nice ?
- Interventional Cardiology
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1740498328
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- University Of California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Qasqas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qasqas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qasqas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qasqas works at
Dr. Qasqas has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qasqas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qasqas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Qasqas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qasqas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qasqas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qasqas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.