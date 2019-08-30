Overview

Dr. Shadi Qasqas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Riverside Community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Qasqas works at Lakeview Cardiology in Lake Elsinore, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.