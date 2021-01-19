Overview

Dr. Shadi Oweis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Healthmark Regional Medical Center and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Oweis works at Champaign Dental Group in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Brewton, AL and Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.