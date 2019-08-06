Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Khatib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Clinicas Del Camino Real450 W Clara St, Oxnard, CA 93033 Directions (805) 488-0210
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al Khatib of Clinicas on Clara Street in Oxnard is excellent! Professional, intelligent, and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Al Khatib.
About Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1386901593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Khatib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al Khatib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Khatib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Khatib speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Khatib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Khatib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Khatib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Khatib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.