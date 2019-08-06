See All Pediatricians in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Al Khatib works at Clinicas Del Camino Real in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinicas Del Camino Real
    450 W Clara St, Oxnard, CA 93033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 488-0210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shadi Al Khatib, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386901593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
