Dr. Shadi Daoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shadi Daoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Daoud works at
Las Vegas Heart Associates - North Tenaya Way2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 827-5768Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Daoud is a first-rate cardiologist. Very deliberate in his actions, which is very much appreciated. I feel very fortunate to had been connected with Dr. Daoud. His confident demeanor made me feel more relaxed when I needed somebody to trust.
About Dr. Shadi Daoud, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University of Jordan
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Daoud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daoud accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoud has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daoud speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Daoud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoud.
