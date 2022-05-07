Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damanpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
North Dallas Dermatology Associates8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 420-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shadi Damanpour is a knowledgeable , professional, and kind physician. I saw her for a full body skin check and appreciated her quick but thorough examination.
About Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1275995888
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health System
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damanpour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damanpour accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damanpour.
