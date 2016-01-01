Dr. Aramesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadi Aramesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadi Aramesh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Aramesh works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Coney Island2601 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-5372
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Directions (626) 851-1011
-
3
Kaiser Permanente West Covina Garvey Office1511 W GARVEY AVE N, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
4
Shadi Aramesh MD Apc Inc1100 Quail St Ste 206, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 877-9695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shadi Aramesh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aramesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aramesh works at
Dr. Aramesh speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.