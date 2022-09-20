Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD
Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Dr. Safvati works at
Best Health Corp.11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 12, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 312-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
The staff are wonderful. Office is so clean and friendly atmosphere. Dr safvati is kind and listened to me and gave me the best directions. I highly recommend him to the patient who has sever problems.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1649299280
- Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
