Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Safvati works at Best Health Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Best Health Corp.
    11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 12, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 312-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

  • View other providers who treat Cough
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 20, 2022
    The staff are wonderful. Office is so clean and friendly atmosphere. Dr safvati is kind and listened to me and gave me the best directions. I highly recommend him to the patient who has sever problems.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1649299280
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kern Med Ctr-Ucla
    Medical Education
    • Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safvati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safvati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safvati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safvati works at Best Health Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Safvati’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Safvati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safvati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safvati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safvati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

