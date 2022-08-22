Overview

Dr. Shadan Mansoor, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from Dow Med College/Karachi University and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mansoor works at Center For Cancer And Blood Disorder in Burleson, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.