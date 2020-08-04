See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (285)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Dr. Khanna works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dentofacial Anomalies
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 285 ratings
Patient Ratings (285)
5 Star
(229)
4 Star
(30)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Khanna?

Aug 04, 2020
Amazing. Had all 4 wisdom teeth removed. I chose to just do the numbing and not go under any anesthesia or gas. Dr. Khanna talked me through every step of the process, told me everything she was doing and what I would feel. She actually had her wisdom teeth removed the same way so she knew personally what it was like. She called me the next day to check up on me. Before the procedure she sat down with me and went over all of the paperwork that you’d normally expect a nurse to review with you. Very personal. Very professional. Kinda wish she were a general practitioner and not an oral surgeon so I could see her all the time.
— Aug 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khanna to family and friends

Dr. Khanna's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Khanna

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD.

About Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427217694
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khanna works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Khanna’s profile.

285 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.