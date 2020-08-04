Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Dr. Khanna works at
Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Had all 4 wisdom teeth removed. I chose to just do the numbing and not go under any anesthesia or gas. Dr. Khanna talked me through every step of the process, told me everything she was doing and what I would feel. She actually had her wisdom teeth removed the same way so she knew personally what it was like. She called me the next day to check up on me. Before the procedure she sat down with me and went over all of the paperwork that you’d normally expect a nurse to review with you. Very personal. Very professional. Kinda wish she were a general practitioner and not an oral surgeon so I could see her all the time.
About Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1427217694
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
285 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.