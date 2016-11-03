Overview

Dr. Shachi Srivastava, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Srivastava works at Shachi Srivastava MD in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.