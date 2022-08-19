Dr. Shachar Peles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shachar Peles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shachar Peles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash U
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Worth4801 S Congress Ave Ste 400, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr. Peles for about 4years and have found him to be extremely competant, caring, especially the most knowledgeable multiple myeloma Specialist in the area...He will sit with you and answer all your questions and not rush you out the door...Thank you, Dr. Peles, for always being there for me!
About Dr. Shachar Peles, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hebrew
- 1568412930
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash U
- Washington U/B-Jh/Slch Conc, Hematology/Oncology Washington U/B-Jh/Slch Conc, Internal Medicine
