Dr. Shachar Peles, MD

Hematology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shachar Peles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash U

Dr. Peles works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Worth
    4801 S Congress Ave Ste 400, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I’ve been with Dr. Peles for about 4years and have found him to be extremely competant, caring, especially the most knowledgeable multiple myeloma Specialist in the area...He will sit with you and answer all your questions and not rush you out the door...Thank you, Dr. Peles, for always being there for me!
    Sheila R. — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Shachar Peles, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1568412930
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash U
    Residency
    • Washington U/B-Jh/Slch Conc, Hematology/Oncology Washington U/B-Jh/Slch Conc, Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shachar Peles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peles accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Peles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peles has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Peles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

