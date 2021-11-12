Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
Dr. Bhojani works at
11011 Queens Blvd Ste 1CC, Forest Hills, NY 11375
10818 Queens Blvd Ste 904, Forest Hills, NY 11375
Monday 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Wednesday 11:00am - 6:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
I am seeing Dr Bhojani for few years. I was referred to her by my PCP. Initially I wanted to see her for medication management only, however in first session she made me feel comfortable and said somethings about me which were insightful. That made me seek therapy services from her as well. She is good with both medications and therapy. I have seen some great improvement in my health and my work life. She was professional and helped me with my life struggles. Appreciate her help.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages: English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu
- 1366706996
Board Certifications: Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Bhojani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu.
