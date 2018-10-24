Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 645-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors, i really recommond her .
About Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- George Wash University
