Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Shahabadi works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.