Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Shahabadi works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 (703) 645-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 24, 2018
    One of the best doctors, i really recommond her .
    About Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1255456539
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • George Wash University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabnam Shahabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahabadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahabadi works at Plastic Surgery and Dermatology Associates in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Shahabadi’s profile.

    Dr. Shahabadi has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.