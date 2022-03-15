Overview

Dr. Shabnam Husain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Husain works at El Camino Health (Samaritan) in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.