Overview

Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They completed their residency with Gb Pant Hospital



Dr. Gupta works at The Hypertension & Renal Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.