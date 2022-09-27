Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darbari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD
Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Pioneer Pediatrics221 N Buffalo Dr Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 463-3122
Comprehensive Wellness Center4035 S El Capitan Way Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 463-3122Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very helpful, always a pleasure to deal with. Thank you ma’am.
About Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1225026016
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Dr. Darbari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darbari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darbari speaks Hindi and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Darbari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darbari.
