Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Patapsco Eye Mds LLC6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 992-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very professional and takes time to answer my questions and shows concerns. When I needed a quick appointment she made itself available to resolve my flare up and reaction to medication quickly.
About Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1487837837
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
