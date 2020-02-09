See All Rheumatologists in Columbia, MD
Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi.

Dr. Ali works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patapsco Eye Mds LLC
    6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 992-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Bone Density Scan
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Gout
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyositis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Steroid Injection
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthrocentesis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dermatomyositis
Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Injection
Knee Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Psoriatic Arthritis
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2020
    She’s very professional and takes time to answer my questions and shows concerns. When I needed a quick appointment she made itself available to resolve my flare up and reaction to medication quickly.
    — Feb 09, 2020
    • Rheumatology
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1487837837
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
    • Rheumatology
    Dr. Shabnam Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Arthritis Care Specialists-Md in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

