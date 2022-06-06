Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Jhcp At Downtown Bethesda7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 235-9100
Johns Hopkins Community Phys20500 Seneca Meadows Pkwy, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 591-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Ahmed for treating my hypothyroidism. You are compassionate, highly knowledgeable about the subject, listened to my concerns, ran tests and came up with an effective treatment plan that is still working until this day. Thank you for being the best endocrinologist in the world. So fortunate to have you as my doctor!
About Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1023145521
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
