Overview

Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at John Hopkins Community Physical in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.