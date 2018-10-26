Overview

Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from King Saud University, Riyadh, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Alhadheri works at Advanced Pediatric Cardiology, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.