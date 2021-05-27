Overview

Dr. Shabeena Shaik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Shaik works at Arizona Diabetes & Endocrinology, PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.