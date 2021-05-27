Dr. Shabeena Shaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabeena Shaik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shabeena Shaik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Shaik works at
Locations
Arizona Diabetes & Endocrinology, PLC3489 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 646-8433
Arizona Diabetes & Endocrinology, PLC3501 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 646-8433
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I respect Dr. Shebeena Shaik. I appreciate the thorough and careful care that she has given me. She is extremly knowledgeable and has helped to solve and correct many health issues that have been distressing me for years. I wish I would have known about her earlier because I would not have suffered as I did before being in her care. Dr. Shaik is also personable, she takes time to hear patients concerns and then explain needed treatments.
About Dr. Shabeena Shaik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1821276544
Education & Certifications
- Carl T Hayden VA Med Ctr
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Kempegowda Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaik has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaik speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.