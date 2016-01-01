Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS
Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053699918
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital - Worcester Medical Center
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merchant using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
