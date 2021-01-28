Overview

Dr. Shabbir-Husain Jamali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Jamali works at Gastroenterology Diagnostic Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.