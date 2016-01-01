See All Cardiologists in Pine Bluff, AR
Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dharamsey works at ARKANSAS CANCER INSTITUTE in Pine Bluff, AR with other offices in Monticello, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ldc Cardiac Rehab. LLC
    7200 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 534-2900
    Drew Memorial Hospital Inc.
    778 Scogin Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 367-2411

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Palpitations
Syncope
Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Palpitations
Syncope

Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Palpitations
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioversion, Elective
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Edema
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.3
    About Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1972523801
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dharamsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dharamsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dharamsey has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharamsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharamsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharamsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharamsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharamsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

