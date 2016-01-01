Dr. Dharamsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ldc Cardiac Rehab. LLC7200 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-2900
Drew Memorial Hospital Inc.778 Scogin Dr, Monticello, AR 71655 Directions (870) 367-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dharamsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharamsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharamsey has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharamsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dharamsey speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharamsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharamsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharamsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharamsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.