Dr. Shabbir Chowdhury, MD
Overview
Dr. Shabbir Chowdhury, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Chowdhury works at
Locations
Carolina Psychiatry548 SANDHURST DR, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chowdhury is an amazing doctor. He is a very kind person and listens very intently on what the person is saying. I am very pleased with him and the overall practice. I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Shabbir Chowdhury, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760486617
Education & Certifications
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
