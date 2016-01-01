Overview

Dr. Shabbir Abbasi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Abbasi works at North County Neurology in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.