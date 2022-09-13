Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Neptune City, NJ. They completed their residency with University Of Pa Health System
Dr. Danish works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore University Hospital19 Davis Ave, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 974-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danish?
My Parkinson's Disease was progressively getting worse, and when I met with Dr. Danish he told me how he could help to give me back an enjoyable life. At that point, I was filled with anxiety about the future and was shutting down. Dr. Danish explained in an extremely kind, compassionate and caring manner how DBS could help. He was so right!!!!! He and his team (Dana Dolce and Dr. Eric Hargreaves) were there every step of the way before, during and after the surgery. They were all fantastic and I never felt like I was alone! Dr. Danish spent a few sessions with me simply giving me the encouragement to get through something I never believed I could. His and Dana's patience allowed me to finally accept that the surgery was right for me. If you are undecided and do not know what to do about your condition, please see Dr. Danish and trust him completely to provide a life altering surgery. I can't imagine what my life would be like if I never met him and never had DBS surgery.
About Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Gujarati
- 1881757268
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danish accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danish works at
Dr. Danish has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danish speaks Gujarati.
240 patients have reviewed Dr. Danish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.