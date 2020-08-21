Overview

Dr. Shabana Rasheed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Rasheed works at Medicure Internists P.C. in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.