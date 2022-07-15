Overview

Dr. Shabana Jamil, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Jamil works at Lourdes Primary Care in Vestal, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.