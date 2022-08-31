Overview

Dr. Shaan Raza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.



Dr. Raza works at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Ctr. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.