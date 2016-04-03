Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Oncology Care413 Chatham Square Office Park Ofc Park, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Directions (301) 786-3352
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?
Dr. Abdullah is great, he really is a wonderful doctor. While talking to him you can see his expertise.
About Dr. Shaad Abdullah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1669676250
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdullah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.