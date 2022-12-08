Dr. Shaachi Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaachi Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shaachi Gupta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brigham &amp; Womans Hosp-Harvard U|St Elizabeth's Medical Center|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Florida Cancer Specialists - JFK5507 S Congress Ave Ste 130, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 567-7345
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with stage IV IBC. Tampa General and Cleveland Clinic Florida did not take me seriously. I was just a number to them. Shaachi was quick in starting my treatment since timing was of the essence. She saved my life. She is caring and compassionate. I trust her blindly with my treatment. She is amazing.
- Hematology
- English
- 1467649368
- Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology
