Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD

General Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson-Johnson works at Indiana Surgical Associates in Hobart, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Surgical Associates PC
    7895 GRAND BLVD, Hobart, IN 46342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 947-1910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Indiana Surgical Associates
    101 E 87th Ave Ste 420, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 769-2041
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Umbilical Hernia
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Jackson Johnson took time to explain the plan of action for my procedure. Came and saw me before the procedure to see if I was comfortable and had further questions. My follow up surgical appointment was filled both with answering my questions and insight for my recovery
    Sbh96818 — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538370846
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson-Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

