Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
-
2
Snore Anesthesia PC275 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 225 W 35th St Ste 303, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 631-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDaniel?
I am looking for another gynecologist and I am really shocked to see some of these reviews. My insurance changed so I am no longer able to see Dr. McDaniel, but I absolutely LOVED her and never, ever had a problem with her answering my questions.
About Dr. Sha-Barbara McDaniel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962581462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Dr. McDaniel speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.