Dr. Sezen Altug, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (119)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sezen Altug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Altug works at Bay Area Gastroenterology - Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Gastroenterology - Houston
    11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 410, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Bay Area Gastroenterology - Webster
    1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1700, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3903
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I had an appt with Dr Altug on 12/12/2022. Issues with stomach pain. She was very attentive and answered all my questions and concerns about my issue. I am a returning patient and Dr Altug is my doctor of choice. I also have many friends who see her as well.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Sezen Altug, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1710998463
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sezen Altug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altug has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Altug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altug.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

