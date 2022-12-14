Dr. Sezen Altug, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sezen Altug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sezen Altug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Altug works at
Locations
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Houston11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 410, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 317-4272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Webster1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1700, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3903Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appt with Dr Altug on 12/12/2022. Issues with stomach pain. She was very attentive and answered all my questions and concerns about my issue. I am a returning patient and Dr Altug is my doctor of choice. I also have many friends who see her as well.
About Dr. Sezen Altug, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1710998463
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altug has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altug accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Altug has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altug on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Altug. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.