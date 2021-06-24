Dr. Seza Gulec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seza Gulec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seza Gulec, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Ankara University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Locations
Miami-Dade Surgical Group at Mercy21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 563-3252Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend this doctor. I found him because I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and was looking for the best oncologist surgeon. His staff gave me a quick appointment, he was caring and professional and gave me the peace of mind that I needed at the most stressful time in my life. He gave hope and helped me make the best decision for my surgery and I had a perfect recovery after my procedure. I recommended him to my step daughter and she had the same experience. If you heard the words "thyroid cancer" my recommendation is to go to Dr's Gulec. He has all the qualifications and experience you need and n my personal experience he is the best.
About Dr. Seza Gulec, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Turkish
- 1780664227
Education & Certifications
- Ankara University College of Medicine
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
