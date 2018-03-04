Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD
Overview
Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD is a Dermatologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Weaver III works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. W. Dermatology22028 Highland Knolls Dr Ste C, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (832) 553-1324
-
2
CSI DTLA Derm1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 278-0021
-
3
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio7832 Pat Booker Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 657-9338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Regenerative Aesthetics MD9432 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (281) 395-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver III?
Highly recommended! Dr. Weaver is an extraordinary dermatologist who listens to his patients so attentively to meet and exceed their skin rejuvenation expectations. My picture today looks younger than my picture taken 10 years ago thanks to his treatments.
About Dr. Seymour Weaver III, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1225126956
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weaver III works at
Dr. Weaver III has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weaver III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weaver III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weaver III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.