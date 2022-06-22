Overview

Dr. Seymour Rosenbloom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbloom works at Sadeka Shahani MD in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.