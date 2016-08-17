Dr. Block has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour Block, DO
Dr. Seymour Block, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Allan I. Stempler M.d. P.c.310 E Shore Rd Ste 301, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 829-8067
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
