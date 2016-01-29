Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpdogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hacettepe University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He and his wonderful nurse, Carol, are dedicated and diligent. Not only are they determined to find a diagnosis, but also determined to get you on the path to treatment, and henceforth, a cure.
About Dr. Seyfettin Alpdogan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Marmara University Hospital
- Haseki State University
- Hacettepe University Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Alpdogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpdogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpdogan has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Reticulosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpdogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpdogan speaks Turkish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpdogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpdogan.
