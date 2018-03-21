Dr. Seyedmehdi Jadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyedmehdi Jadali, MD
Dr. Seyedmehdi Jadali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Newark Emergency Partners LLC324 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711 Directions (302) 738-4300
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and French
- Tehran School Of Medical Sciences
