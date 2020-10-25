Overview

Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Shobeiri works at Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.