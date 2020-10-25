See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Shobeiri works at Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology
    500 N Washington St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 419-5645
  2. 2
    Fl 2 South Tower
    3300 Gallows Rd Fl 2, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 419-5645
  3. 3
    Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology
    44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 858-8292

Hospital Affiliations
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anorectal Malformations Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacrocolpopexy Prolapse Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1477521110
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana St U
    Residency
    • La State University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Tulane Mc
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
