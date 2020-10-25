Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shobeiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Shobeiri works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology500 N Washington St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 419-5645
Fl 2 South Tower3300 Gallows Rd Fl 2, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 419-5645
Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After 26 years of experience Dr Shobieri was unable to remove my pessary for cleaning without hurting me a lot. A very Poor practitioner.
About Dr. Seyed Shobeiri, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Persian
- 1477521110
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana St U
- La State University School Of Med
- Tulane Mc
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shobeiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shobeiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shobeiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shobeiri speaks Japanese and Persian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shobeiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shobeiri.
