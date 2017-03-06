Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO
Overview
Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
West Boca Office9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 314, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-3989
-
2
Kyron Medical Inc.3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (561) 483-3989
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gashti saved my life in 2006. He was kind and compassionate and I will forever be thankful for all that he did .
About Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
Dr. Gashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gashti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gashti has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gashti speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gashti.
