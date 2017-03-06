Overview

Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Gashti works at South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, FL in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.