See All Vascular Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Gashti works at South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach, FL in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
Dr. Samuel Tapper, MD
3.9 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
Dr. Pranay Ramdev, MD
4.8 (152)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    West Boca Office
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 314, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-3989
  2. 2
    Kyron Medical Inc.
    3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste A, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 483-3989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gashti?

    Mar 06, 2017
    Dr. Gashti saved my life in 2006. He was kind and compassionate and I will forever be thankful for all that he did .
    Charles C. Roberts in Waynesburg, Pa — Mar 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gashti to family and friends

    Dr. Gashti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gashti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO.

    About Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649271925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gashti has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seyed-Mojtaba Gashti, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.