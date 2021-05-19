See All Interventional Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, Roseau, West Indies and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Sharifi-Takieh works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Cardiovascular Consultants PC
    3850 E Baseline Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Thumb Butte Medical Center Pllc
    3124 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 924-0006
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    May 19, 2021
    I have seen Dr Sharifi twice now and times he has been very informative and very pleasant. His office people are so friendly and most of all they are close to home. Thank you AZ Cardiovascular and vein Clinic.
    Carolyn Hurt — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Seyed Mohsen Sharifi-Takieh, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144294109
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Residency
    • Lutheran General Hospital
    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School Of Medicine, Roseau, West Indies
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
