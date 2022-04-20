Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalantar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Kalantar works at
Locations
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Medstar Georgetown Univ Hosp Orthopdcs3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (855) 463-3316Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at McLean6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 444-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kalantar was terrific. He explained what he was seeing in my MRIs and laid out a very understandable plan. I felt well cared for and supported. Please thank him for his expertise and kindness!
About Dr. Seyed Kalantar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1801049721
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Spine Ctr
- Baylor Col of Med
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kalantar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalantar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kalantar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kalantar works at
Dr. Kalantar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
Dr. Kalantar speaks Persian and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalantar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
