Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Javadpoor works at East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders
    3155 E Southern Ave Ste 203, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 325-8173
  2. 2
    Chandler Office
    2121 E Pecos Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 398-2480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Failure
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Respiratory Failure

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1194713263
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Med. Ctr.
    Residency
    • St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. George's Hospital Medical Sch.
    Medical Education
    • Saint Georges University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javadpoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javadpoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javadpoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javadpoor has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javadpoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Javadpoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javadpoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javadpoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javadpoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

