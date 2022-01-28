Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javadpoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD
Overview
Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders3155 E Southern Ave Ste 203, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 325-8173
Chandler Office2121 E Pecos Rd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 398-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
hospital visit
About Dr. Seyed Javadpoor, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1194713263
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Med. Ctr.
- St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center
- St. George's Hospital Medical Sch.
- Saint Georges University School of Medicine
Dr. Javadpoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javadpoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javadpoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javadpoor has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javadpoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javadpoor speaks Persian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Javadpoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javadpoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javadpoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javadpoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.