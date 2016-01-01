See All Gastroenterologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE CIENCIAS DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICORDIA DE VITORIA (EMES-CAM) / ESCOLA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Jalali works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup
    2910 S Meridian Ste 350, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

  • Gastroenterology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1043578289
  • ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE CIENCIAS DA SANTA CASA DE MISERICORDIA DE VITORIA (EMES-CAM) / ESCOLA DE MEDICINA
  • Internal Medicine and Neurology
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seyed Jalali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jalali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jalali works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jalali’s profile.

Dr. Jalali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

