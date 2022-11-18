Dr. Seyed Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Hashemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Isfahan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Locations
-
1
Dominion Cardiac Care PC - Office of Dr. Hashemi3301 WOODBURN RD, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 490-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dominion Cardiac Care PC - Office of Dr. Hashemi243 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 440-7001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Dominion Cardiac Care PC - Office of Dr. Hashemi14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (540) 657-6304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hashemi?
I still remember when I first met Dr. Hashemi last 12/26/2021 at the hospital due to congestive heart failure. I will never forget when he recommended that I would need a heart surgery. I was scared and I cried, but he assured me that he would take care of me as his own brother. After surgery, my ECG last week showed an amazing miracle that my heart is healthy. Dr. Hashemi is the only cardiologist that I would trust for my heart.
About Dr. Seyed Hashemi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Faroese, Persian and Spanish
- 1831186790
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Isfahan University of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashemi works at
Dr. Hashemi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashemi speaks Faroese, Persian and Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.